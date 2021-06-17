Inflation, inflation, inflation

The Fed says inflation could climb higher than projected — but many of the price hikes could be short-lived. How to navigate the many new spending opportunities the end of the pandemic has brought. Plus, the power of this year’s graduation speeches.
Inflation, inflation, inflation
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Feb. 12, 2020. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)
New projections from the Federal Reserve suggest that prices will keep climbing this year. But what does that tell us about economic recovery from the pandemic moving forward? Rachel Siegel explains the Fed’s current approach: Wait and see.

If the return of eating out or traveling has left you burning through savings or reluctantly sitting out, personal finance columnist Michelle Singleterry is here to help. Check out her new book, “What to Do with Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide.”

High school graduation is always a big moment — but this year some seniors are taking the opportunity to advocate what they believe in from the graduation stage.

