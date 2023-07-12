Inside a critical moment for NATO
Inside a critical moment for NATO

Today on “Post Reports,” we head to Lithuania, host of a pivotal NATO summit this week. Plenty is at stake, including the possible expansion of NATO and the biggest question of all: how to support Ukraine while keeping it outside of the alliance.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Inside a critical moment for NATO
Loading...
Inside a critical moment for NATOPresident Biden meets with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12. (Susan Walsh/AP)

As tensions build between the West and Russia, world leaders met in Lithuania this week for the annual NATO summit. The Post’s Brussels bureau chief, Emily Rauhala, brings us her reporting from the meeting and breaks down how the Biden administration and NATO allies are navigating their support for Ukraine.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Inside a critical moment for NATO
Inside a critical moment for NATO

Today on “Post Reports,” we head to Lithuania, host of a pivotal NATO summit this week. Plenty is at stake, including the possible expansion of NATO and the biggest question of all: how to support Ukraine while keeping it outside of the alliance.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Inside a critical moment for NATO
Loading...
Inside a critical moment for NATOPresident Biden meets with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12. (Susan Walsh/AP)

As tensions build between the West and Russia, world leaders met in Lithuania this week for the annual NATO summit. The Post’s Brussels bureau chief, Emily Rauhala, brings us her reporting from the meeting and breaks down how the Biden administration and NATO allies are navigating their support for Ukraine.

Previous Episode
Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golf

It was a deal that stunned the world: The PGA will join with LIV Golf, a rival league funded by the Saudi government. But many are unhappy, including members of Congress investigating it. Columnist Sally Jenkins joins us to explain.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Saudi Arabia’s quest to take over pro golf
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel