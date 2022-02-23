Inside a police training conference

For more than a year now, Robert Klemko has been covering calls for police reform across the country in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.





But last fall, he started wondering — have these calls for reform changed anything about the way police are trained?





He went looking for a police training conference, and he found the Street Cop Training Conference in Atlantic City in October. The speakers included right-wing political commentator Tomi Lahren, former law enforcement officers and military personnel. Robert wasn’t allowed to attend — but he did obtain a recording of the conference, and he shares it with us today.

You can read more about Robert’s reporting, and listen to his article here.





