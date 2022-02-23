Facebook
Inside a police training conference
Inside a police training conference

Much of America wants policing to change. But these self-proclaimed experts in police training tell officers they’re doing just fine. Today on Post Reports, we take you inside a police training conference.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Inside a police training conference
Inside a police training conferenceA “thin blue line” flag at a rally in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020. (Morry Gash/AP)

For more than a year now, Robert Klemko has been covering calls for police reform across the country in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.


But last fall, he started wondering — have these calls for reform changed anything about the way police are trained?


He went looking for a police training conference, and he found the Street Cop Training Conference in Atlantic City in October. The speakers included right-wing political commentator Tomi Lahren, former law enforcement officers and military personnel. Robert wasn’t allowed to attend — but he did obtain a recording of the conference, and he shares it with us today. 

You can read more about Robert's reporting, and listen to his article here


