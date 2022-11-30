Facebook
Inside senators’ fight to protect same-sex marriage
Inside senators’ fight to protect same-sex marriage

They needed 10 Republicans. Today on Post Reports, we take you inside the efforts of a small bipartisan group of senators – and how it gathered enough GOP support to pass same-sex marriage protections in a divided Congress.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Inside senators’ fight to protect same-sex marriage
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) leaves a news conference after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act. (Photo by Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)

Back in July, after this year’s first attempts to codify protections for same-sex marriage in Congress, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) had a revelation.


“I remember the day that happened,” Baldwin told Liz Goodwin, congressional reporter for The Post. She recalled going to a small group of colleagues after the measure passed the House with substantial Republican support.. “I went immediately to Rob Portman, Thom Tillis. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski. 47! 47 [House] Republicans supported this. We could do this.”


On Tuesday, Baldwin’s hopes were realized: In a bipartisan effort, the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, protecting couples’ rights if the Supreme Court were to ever reverse key decisions. Every present Senate Democrat and 12 Republicans voted for the bill, a landmark moment that shows how quickly public opinion has changed on the issue. The amended bill now heads to the House, where it’s expected to pass and land on President Biden’s desk. 


On today’s episode, Congress reporter Liz Goodwin details how a bipartisan group of senators slowly but surely gathered support for the Respect for Marriage Act – and what Tuesday’s vote means for the future of LGBTQ rights.



