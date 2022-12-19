Inside the antiabortion war room for 2023

Antiabortion protesters in front of the Supreme Court in May after a draft of an opinion was leaked indicating that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. Activists are now gearing up for the next phase of the fight. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Nearly six months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion bans in more than a dozen states, many antiabortion advocates fear that the growing availability of illegal abortion pills has undercut their landmark victory. Complaining that strict new abortion bans aren’t being sufficiently enforced and worried about lackluster support from more moderate members of the Republican party, they are grasping for new ways to crack down on access. From mobilizing citizen investigators to blocking abortion pill websites, these advocates are pursuing some pretty unorthodox ideas.





