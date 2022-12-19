Facebook
Inside the antiabortion war room for 2023
Inside the antiabortion war room for 2023

Months after their Supreme Court victory, conservatives fear that new abortion bans aren’t being sufficiently enforced. Now, from mobilizing citizen investigators to blocking abortion pill websites, they’re pursuing unorthodox ideas to further crack down.

Monday, December 19, 2022
Inside the antiabortion war room for 2023
Inside the antiabortion war room for 2023Antiabortion protesters in front of the Supreme Court in May after a draft of an opinion was leaked indicating that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. Activists are now gearing up for the next phase of the fight. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Nearly six months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion bans in more than a dozen states, many antiabortion advocates fear that the growing availability of illegal abortion pills has undercut their landmark victory. Complaining that strict new abortion bans aren’t being sufficiently enforced and worried about lackluster support from more moderate members of the Republican party, they are grasping for new ways to crack down on access. From mobilizing citizen investigators to blocking abortion pill websites, these advocates are pursuing some pretty unorthodox ideas.


On today’s episode of Post Reports, national political reporter Caroline Kitchener takes us inside the antiabortion movement’s war room for 2023, and explains why enforcement is its next big battleground. 

Investigating the sport my dad made famous

How a tip at a funeral became a year-long investigation into the sport of bodybuilding.

Friday, December 16, 2022
Investigating the sport my dad made famous
