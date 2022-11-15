Inside the covert abortion pill pipeline

In a post-Roe America, tens of thousands of people without access to legal abortions are turning to a new covert network to get abortion pills. Today on Post Reports, we trace the network’s surprising supply chain and look at the precarious position of those participating in it.
When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, abortion bans instantly took effect in large swaths of the United States, prompting people around the country to seek alternatives amid new legal and medical risks. Many are now turning to an emerging covert network of DIY distributors who are supplying free abortion pills from Mexico to people in the United States.
On today’s episode, national political reporter Caroline Kitchener introduces us to these distributors, their source, and what happens when one woman, desperate to terminate her pregnancy, takes this route.
Read more:
Caroline Kitchener reports on this expanding covert network providing pills for thousands of abortions in U.S.
See where abortion laws have changed in the U.S. and which states now ban the practice.
Abortion rights advocates scored major victories across the U.S. in midterm elections this month.
