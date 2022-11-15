Inside the covert abortion pill pipeline

A woman prepares packages of abortion pills to mail from a Republican-led state in the South during a “packing party" at a home earlier this year. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June, abortion bans instantly took effect in large swaths of the United States, prompting people around the country to seek alternatives amid new legal and medical risks. Many are now turning to an emerging covert network of DIY distributors who are supplying free abortion pills from Mexico to people in the United States.





On today’s episode, national political reporter Caroline Kitchener introduces us to these distributors, their source, and what happens when one woman, desperate to terminate her pregnancy, takes this route.





Read more:





