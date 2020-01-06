Inside the plan to kill Soleimani

Shane Harris explains how Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shaped the decision to kill a top Iranian military commander. Phil Rucker describes President Trump’s wartime posture. And Anthony Faiola on the fight over Venezuela’s National Assembly.

Inside the months-long push to kill Soleimani

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo first approached President Trump about killing Iran’s Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani months ago.





Trump’s initial reticence changed in December, when rockets hit a joint U.S.-Iraqi base and killed an American civilian contractor. And the greenlighting of a responding airstrike on the powerful Iranian military commander represents a bureaucratic victory for Pompeo, says national security reporter Shane Harris





Trump threatens Iran and Iraq in increasingly aggressive tweets

Since Soleimani’s death, the president has sworn to attack Iranian cultural sites in response to any Iranian military aggression against the United States — a potential war crime under international law.





Threats leveraged by Trump against Iraq — whose parliament tried to expel all foreign troops on Sunday — have also forced the world to monitor fallout from last week’s drone strike.





“It’s just an example of Trump reacting day to day to this situation with Iran, without any regard for conventions or policy or norms or even international law,” says The Post’s White House bureau chief, Phil Rucker





Venezuela’s last democratic institution falls

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro attempted to take control of the country’s National Assembly by locking opposition leader Juan Guaidó out of the building and swearing in another politician.





“The outcome now is very messy,” South America correspondent Anthony Faiola says. “But for the international community, I think it's clear that for the moment, they still recognize Guido [as] the legitimate head of the National Assembly.“





Correction

On Thursday’s episode of Post Reports, we said that Anthony Rendon signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rendon did not sign with the Dodgers — he signed with the Los Angeles Angels.





Also Thursday, we said a lot of birds have gone extinct. This is more accurate: There are 29 percent fewer birds in the United States and Canada today than there were 50 years ago.