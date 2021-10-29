Facebook
Instagram, Facebook and this Meta episode
Instagram, Facebook and this Meta episode

Instagram’s CEO steps into the limelight in an unexpected public interview. And, after a firestorm, Facebook’s big attempt to pivot.

Friday, October 29, 2021
Instagram, Facebook and this Meta episode
Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook rebranding as Meta on Oct. 28. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg News)

In an impromptu interview on Twitter Spaces, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said he still believes building an app for children is “the right thing to do.” The company had paused development of Instagram Kids last month over concerns about privacy, screen time and the mental health of young people. 


But Instagram is just one piece in the puzzle that is Facebook — now rebranded as Meta. Tech reporter Will Oremus discusses the fallout from the Facebook Papers and the company’s latest attempt to move on. 


The next phase of the pandemic

Today on Post Reports, we talk about the latest news on vaccines for young children, booster shots for adults and at-home coronavirus tests for us all. Physician and columnist Leana Wen offers her advice on the next phase of the pandemic.

Thursday, October 28, 2021
The next phase of the pandemic
