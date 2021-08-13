Interview with the TikTok Guy

Today on Post Reports, an interview with Dave Jorgenson, The Washington Post’s “TikTok Guy.” Throughout the pandemic, he’s been uploading two newsy, funny TikToks a day for The Post’s nearly 1 million TikTok followers.
Dave Jorgenson, The Washington Post’s “TikTok Guy.” (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

A few of Martine’s favorite Tiktoks from Dave:

During the primary for the 2020 election, Dave made TikToks with a bunch of presidential candidates, including Cory Booker and Julián Castro

You can also check out the sea shanty here.

