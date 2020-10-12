Introducing Amy Coney Barrett

Opening statements in the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. How Barrett was involved in litigating the 2000 presidential election. And the political battle that led Oregon to vote by mail.
White House reporter Seung Min Kim unpacks opening statements in the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and what we can expect over the following days.

Investigative reporter Beth Reinhard discusses Barrett’s role in the contested presidential election of 2000, and exactly how absentee ballots were involved.

Though Oregon’s mail-in voting system is now widely beloved by the state’s voters, it wasn’t always that way. Political journalist Jeff Mapes and former Oregon secretary of state Phil Keisling share their memories of the heated political battle over vote-by-mail in the 1990s — and reflect on why those debates are reemerging on a national stage today.
Previous Episode
Trump’s loyal base
The White men without college degrees who love the president more than ever. How evangelical Latinos could swing the vote for Trump in Florida. And, a bakery in Beirut reopens two months after an explosion.
Friday, October 9, 2020
