Introducing "Canary: The Washington Post Investigates"

“Canary: The Washington Post Investigates” is a new seven-part podcast that follows the intertwining stories of two women who came together after one of them publicly shared her story of sexual assault.
Lauren Clark is a hair stylist in D.C. When a stranger sexually assaulted her in 2013, it sparked a years-long courtroom saga and a campaign for justice. Her story started The Post’s Amy Brittain on a reporting journey that has lasted for nearly three years — one that played out in the middle of a larger cultural reckoning. 

The Post is out now with all the episodes of its first long-form investigative podcast series, called “Canary: The Washington Post Investigates.” 
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
RadioPublic
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Introducing "Canary: The Washington Post Investigates"

“Canary: The Washington Post Investigates” is a new seven-part podcast that follows the intertwining stories of two women who came together after one of them publicly shared her story of sexual assault.
Lauren Clark is a hair stylist in D.C. When a stranger sexually assaulted her in 2013, it sparked a years-long courtroom saga and a campaign for justice. Her story started The Post’s Amy Brittain on a reporting journey that has lasted for nearly three years — one that played out in the middle of a larger cultural reckoning. 

The Post is out now with all the episodes of its first long-form investigative podcast series, called “Canary: The Washington Post Investigates.” 
Previous Episode
Nine months and 1 million lives lost
From the first wave in February in China on to India’s current surge, the coronavirus has unleashed a worldwide suffering with no respite in sight. As we pass a grim milestone, we try to get a sense for a few of the people we’ve lost.
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.