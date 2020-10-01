Lauren Clark is a hair stylist in D.C. When a stranger sexually assaulted her in 2013, it sparked a years-long courtroom saga and a campaign for justice. Her story started The Post’s Amy Brittain on a reporting journey that has lasted for nearly three years — one that played out in the middle of a larger cultural reckoning.
The Post is out now with all the episodes of its first long-form investigative podcast series, called “Canary: The Washington Post Investigates.”
Previous Episode
From the first wave in February in China on to India’s current surge, the coronavirus has unleashed a worldwide suffering with no respite in sight. As we pass a grim milestone, we try to get a sense for a few of the people we’ve lost.
Wednesday, September 30, 2020