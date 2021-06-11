Introducing ‘Please, Go On’

The Post’s new opinion podcast launches today: “Please, Go On,” with host James Hohmann. In the first episode, James talks to Vice President Harris about the exodus of women from the workforce during the pandemic.
This week we’re kicking off our Summer Fridays series, where we’ll explore arts and culture and topics beyond the news. For the first installment, we talk to cartoonist Alison Bechdel about her new book “The Secret to Superhuman Strength,” which explores her lifelong love affair with fitness — and how she realized that superhuman strength isn’t really about muscles at all.
Previous Episode
The serious government search for UFOs. What the death of Keystone XL could mean for Big Oil. And, what we know about how covid affects the brain.
Thursday, June 10, 2021