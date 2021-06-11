Introducing ‘Please, Go On’

An introduction to The Post’s new opinion podcast: “Please, Go On,” with columnist James Hohmann and his first guest, Vice President Harris. And, cartoonist Alison Bechdel shares the secret to superhuman strength.
Introducing ‘Please, Go On’
The Post’s new opinion podcast launches today: “Please, Go On,” with host James Hohmann. In the first episode, James talks to Vice President Harris about the exodus of women from the workforce during the pandemic. 

This week we’re kicking off our Summer Fridays series, where we’ll explore arts and culture and topics beyond the news. For the first installment, we talk to cartoonist Alison Bechdel about her new book “The Secret to Superhuman Strength,” which explores her lifelong love affair with fitness — and how she realized that superhuman strength isn’t really about muscles at all.
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Introducing ‘Please, Go On’

An introduction to The Post’s new opinion podcast: “Please, Go On,” with columnist James Hohmann and his first guest, Vice President Harris. And, cartoonist Alison Bechdel shares the secret to superhuman strength.
Introducing ‘Please, Go On’
The Post’s new opinion podcast launches today: “Please, Go On,” with host James Hohmann. In the first episode, James talks to Vice President Harris about the exodus of women from the workforce during the pandemic. 

This week we’re kicking off our Summer Fridays series, where we’ll explore arts and culture and topics beyond the news. For the first installment, we talk to cartoonist Alison Bechdel about her new book “The Secret to Superhuman Strength,” which explores her lifelong love affair with fitness — and how she realized that superhuman strength isn’t really about muscles at all.
Previous Episode
Washington’s X-Files
The serious government search for UFOs. What the death of Keystone XL could mean for Big Oil. And, what we know about how covid affects the brain.
Thursday, June 10, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.