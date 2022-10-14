Investigating families of trans kids gets personal

When Texas’s governor directed state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care as “child abuse,” investigators on the ground had to carry that mandate out. Today on “Post Reports,” what happens when one of those investigators is trans himself?
Morgan Davis used to believe that his workplace – the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services – had a noble mission: to remove children from abusive situations.
But when he was asked to comply with a new mandate from Gov. Greg Abbott – one that required his office to “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation” of families with transgender children – that changed.
As a trans man with the support of his small team, he thought he could comfort the flagged families and close investigations quickly. “I was told that I would go into the home, I would assess it, I would come out, and we would be done.”
But that’s not what happened. Casey Parks reports.
