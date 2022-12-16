Facebook
Investigating the sport my dad made famous
Investigating the sport my dad made famous

How a tip at a funeral became a year-long investigation into the sport of bodybuilding.

Friday, December 16, 2022
Investigating the sport my dad made famous
Investigating the sport my dad made famous(Illustration by Tim McDonagh)

When Post investigative reporter Desmond Butler’s father, George Butler, died last year, work was the last thing on Desmond’s mind. But a friend of his father came to him with a tip – startling allegations in the world of bodybuilding, a sport Desmond’s father helped make famous through his film “Pumping Iron.”


What followed was a year-long investigation of the sport of bodybuilding and its culture. In today’s episode of “Post Reports," we explore what Desmond and a team of reporters at The Post uncovered. We explore the origins of bodybuilding, the risks and exploitation athletes face, and the family at the head of the sport.


This is just one story from "Built & Broken," a Washington Post investigation of the world of bodybuilding. To read more about the findings in this episode check out the rest of the series.



