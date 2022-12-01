Facebook
Iran is ramping up its secret kidnapping plots
Iran is ramping up its secret kidnapping plots

The Iranian government is increasing its efforts to kill or kidnap activists, journalists and others living in the West — a change that alarms U.S. intelligence officials. Shane Harris explains the extent and escalation of Tehran’s efforts.

Thursday, December 1, 2022
Iran's national flag waves in October at the country's embassy in Seoul. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Iran’s government has recently ramped up its efforts to kill or kidnap individuals living in other countries, such as the United States. These attempts to target individuals ranging from podcasters to high-ranking former U.S. officials has alarmed Western intelligence officials. 


“This kind of behavior is not necessarily new for the government of Iran. They've launched these kinds of intelligence operations before. The tempo of it and the breadth of it, and what [U.S.] officials described as the kind of audacity of these plots, has them very alarmed because they see that tempo going up in the past two years,” reporter Shane Harris said.


Harris joined Post Reports today to explain the extent of the Iranian government’s efforts, and why they are worrying U.S. officials.



Iran is ramping up its secret kidnapping plots

Thursday, December 1, 2022
