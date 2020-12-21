Is $900 billion too little too late?

What’s in the new stimulus package? The people stealing to survive during a pandemic. And a dispatch from America’s oldest Chinatown.
Rachel Siegel explains what Congress included in the long-awaited stimulus deal — and what it left out

More people are shoplifting food during the pandemic, according to retailers, police departments and researchers around the country. Abha Bhattarai reports on the Americans struggling to survive covid-19’s harsh economic realities.  

Jada Chin details the pandemic plight of small businesses in a neighborhood that has remained a shining beacon for immigrants: San Francisco’s historic Chinatown. 

Check out our NABJ award-winning episodes! We were honored with the National Association of Black Journalists’ Salute to Excellence for two episodes of Post Reports: one on finding joy in Black motherhood and another on Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s time at Howard.
