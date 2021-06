Is baseball broken?

There’s a growing trend in baseball — and it could be the downfall of America’s favorite pastime. We revisit a past episode with sports reporter Dave Sheinin on how high-velocity pitches are now dominating the sport . “What's being lost in baseball is the nuance, and it’s always been a game of nuance,” Dave says. “You're losing things like the stolen base, the bunt, the hit and run play. A lot of strategy and nuance is lost from the game when all it is is power versus power.”