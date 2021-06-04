Is baseball broken?

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Paul Fry throws a pitch during the ninth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins. (Julio Cortez/AP)
There’s a growing trend in baseball — and it could be the downfall of America’s favorite pastime. We revisit a past episode with sports reporter Dave Sheinin on how high-velocity pitches are now dominating the sport. “What's being lost in baseball is the nuance, and it’s always been a game of nuance,” Dave says. “You're losing things like the stolen base, the bunt, the hit and run play. A lot of strategy and nuance is lost from the game when all it is is power versus power.”
Major League Baseball’s offensive woes are complicated, and they don’t appear to be going away. National baseball reporter Chelsea Janes explains what might be going on, and what MLB might try to do about it.
