Is ISIS back?
Is ISIS back?

What a brazen Islamic State prison break reveals about the strength of the terrorist group. Plus, amid uncertainty over the future of Roe v. Wade, Vermont moves to enshrine access to abortion in the state’s constitution.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Is ISIS back?
Fighters with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are seen during a sweep of the Khishman neighborhood in Hasakah, Syria, for any weapons or documents potentially belonging to Islamic State militants. (Nicole Tung for The Washington Post)

The world forgot this Syrian prison. The Islamic State did not. Baghdad bureau chief Louisa Loveluck was recently in Syria reporting on the fallout from a brazen ISIS attack, and what it revealed about the enduring strength of the group.


Politics reporter Caroline Kitchener reports on abortion for The Post. She explains the latest moves by state legislatures to either protect — or restrict — access to abortion as the Supreme Court considers a decision that could limit or even overturn Roe v. Wade.

Born in the U.S.A., skiing for China

What it means for a star American athlete to compete for China in the Beijing Olympics. Plus, how an anonymous Instagram account called “Dear White Staffers” is exposing what it can be like working for lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Born in the U.S.A., skiing for China
