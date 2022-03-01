Facebook
Is Russia sanctions-proof?
Today on Post Reports, we bring you the latest from the war in Ukraine. How sanctions from the West are tanking Russia’s currency. Plus, a dire new climate report from the United Nations.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Six days into the invasion of Ukraine, fierce fighting continued in Kharkiv as Russian forces closed in on the second-largest Ukrainian city. A convoy seemed to be stalled outside Kyiv on Tuesday afternoon. Follow the latest on the war from our reporters on the ground


The United States and Europe have responded to Russia’s aggression with historic sanctions. But are they working? Paul Sonne reports on the impact on Russia’s economy and how much this changes things for ordinary Russians. 


Meanwhile, on Monday a newly released report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that the window is closing to prevent catastrophic climate change. 


“Frankly, I don't think that I've ever seen a report so dire,” says climate reporter Sarah Kaplan. “The language is just incredibly bleak.”


There is, however, a glimmer of hope: Humanity still has time to shift Earth's warming trajectory, scientists say. But averting the world’s worst-case scenarios will require nothing less than transformational change on a global scale.

Previous Episode
Russia, Ukraine and the NATO question

Today, on the ground in Kyiv, where the battle for control continues. And NATO 101: how NATO came to be, how its mission has evolved since the end of the Cold War, and why two nonmembers are challenging the way the security organization is seen.

Monday, February 28, 2022
Russia, Ukraine and the NATO question
