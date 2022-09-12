Facebook
Is the tide turning in Ukraine?
Is the tide turning in Ukraine?

Today, what the sudden retreat of Russian forces in key areas of Ukraine means for the future of the war. Plus, how one Ukrainian mayor is holding onto his city in wartime.

Monday, September 12, 2022
Is the tide turning in Ukraine?
Is the tide turning in Ukraine?A fast-moving Ukrainian counteroffensive pushed Russian forces into a retreat from key strategic areas in the northeast Kharkiv region. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post).

Over the weekend, Russian soldiers fled their encampments in Zaliznychne, Ukraine. As Ukrainian soldiers poured into the area, Russians dropped their weapons, leaving rifles behind. 


The flight of Russians from the village marks a new reality that took the world by surprise; Russian invaders are on the run after invading Ukraine in February. The apparent collapse of Russian forces has caused shock waves in Moscow, while the evidence of Ukrainian gains continues to emerge. Reporter Steve Hendrix on what this means for the future of the war in Ukraine.


As the Ukrainians continue to fight back on the ground, one local politician is doing everything he can to keep his community together. Mykola Khanatov is the mayor of Popasna, a city occupied by Russian forces. Reporter Dalton Bennett documents Khanatov’s commitment to his town during wartime

