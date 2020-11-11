Is this a coup?

White House reporter Josh Dawsey on what’s going on behind the bold claims from the president and his allies that he will stay for four more years.
President-elect Joe Biden stands poised to launch the boldest climate change plan of any president in American history. Climate reporter Juliet Eilperin combs through his plans and explains what could stand in his way.
Breaking down conspiracy theories over election fraud. The Republicans who won, even when Trump didn’t. And, a new leader in the box office.
Tuesday, November 10, 2020