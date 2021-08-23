Is this a new Taliban?

Taliban fighters in Kabul on Aug. 22. (Hoshang Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images)
Frenzied evacuations from Afghanistan continue as the U.S. scrambles to meet its Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw all troops. But it’s still unclear what the country will look like after that. Taliban leaders say they will refrain from retaliatory violence and respect women’s rights. Griff Witte, The Post’s former Kabul bureau chief, evaluates those promises.
Previous Episode
Today on the show, we revisit the Afghanistan Papers: hundreds of secret interviews with top U.S. officials admitting in private what they never said in public — that the war in Afghanistan was not going well.
Friday, August 20, 2021