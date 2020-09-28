Is Trump actually rich?

What we’ve learned from Trump’s tax returns. Who is Judge Amy Coney Barrett? And what it’s like to moderate a presidential debate — and why it might be a good thing to lose the audience.
President Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, according to reporting tax records obtained by The New York Times. Reporter David Fahrenthold explains what else we’ve learned from these documents about the president’s business ventures.

Over the weekend, President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Investigative reporter Emma Brown reports on what we know about Barrett and how, if confirmed by Senate, she would influence the court. 

The first of three presidential debates is Tuesday, Sept. 29. National political columnist Karen Tumulty explains what it’s like to moderate a presidential debate and what to look out for on Tuesday. 

