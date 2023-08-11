It was all a dream: Hip-hop turns 50

Two turntables and a microphone. That was all DJ Kool Herc had 50 years ago when he planted the seeds of what would become hip-hop. Today, we’ll hear directly from some of the genre’s biggest stars about how hip-hop took over the U.S.
It started with two turntables and a microphone. Fifty years ago, while performing at a party in the South Bronx, Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, showed off a new technique for spinning records called the breakbeat. That innovation planted the seeds of hip-hop – a genre that now spans the globe and has influenced fashion, sports, politics and pop culture.
Today, “Post Reports” audio engineer Sean Carter joins us to share his reporting on hip-hop’s evolution over the past 50 years. Carter, along with The Post’s Keith McMillan, takes us backstage with some of hip-hop’s biggest and oldest stars, like Rakim and the Lady of Rage, and with the people who were there for some of the genre’s most pivotal moments.
We’ll hear the story of hip-hop directly from the people who made it, and examine how American politics and culture shaped the genre and vice versa.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."
Two turntables and a microphone. That was all DJ Kool Herc had 50 years ago when he planted the seeds of what would become hip-hop. Today, we’ll hear directly from some of the genre’s biggest stars about how hip-hop took over the U.S.
It started with two turntables and a microphone. Fifty years ago, while performing at a party in the South Bronx, Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, showed off a new technique for spinning records called the breakbeat. That innovation planted the seeds of hip-hop – a genre that now spans the globe and has influenced fashion, sports, politics and pop culture.
Today, “Post Reports” audio engineer Sean Carter joins us to share his reporting on hip-hop’s evolution over the past 50 years. Carter, along with The Post’s Keith McMillan, takes us backstage with some of hip-hop’s biggest and oldest stars, like Rakim and the Lady of Rage, and with the people who were there for some of the genre’s most pivotal moments.
We’ll hear the story of hip-hop directly from the people who made it, and examine how American politics and culture shaped the genre and vice versa.
Chatbots can be biased, deceptive or even dangerous. Today on “Post Reports,” we meet the hackers who are competing to figure out exactly how AI can go awry.