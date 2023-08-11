It was all a dream: Hip-hop turns 50

Inside the Boogie Down Grind in the Bronx on July 24. Before it was a global movement, it was simply an expression of life and struggle: a culture that was synonymous with hardship and suffering, but also grit, resilience and creativity. (Brittainy Newman/AP)

It started with two turntables and a microphone. Fifty years ago, while performing at a party in the South Bronx, Clive Campbell, also known as DJ Kool Herc, showed off a new technique for spinning records called the breakbeat. That innovation planted the seeds of hip-hop – a genre that now spans the globe and has influenced fashion, sports, politics and pop culture.

Today, “Post Reports” audio engineer Sean Carter joins us to share his reporting on hip-hop’s evolution over the past 50 years. Carter, along with The Post’s Keith McMillan, takes us backstage with some of hip-hop’s biggest and oldest stars, like Rakim and the Lady of Rage, and with the people who were there for some of the genre’s most pivotal moments.





We’ll hear the story of hip-hop directly from the people who made it, and examine how American politics and culture shaped the genre and vice versa.