‘It’s going to be an enormous battle’: Black college students fight for voting access in Texas

Black students fight for equal access to early voting in rural Texas

Students at the historically black Prairie View A&M University used to be required to complete “residency questionnaires” to prove their eligibility to vote. In the 1990s, some were arrested when they tried to cast ballots, on suspicion of improper voting. Some saw their power diluted when their campus was carved into three districts.





And last year, when county leaders scheduled fewer early-voting hours on the university campus than in whiter communities nearby, they spoke out.The disparity tapped into deep feelings of marginalization and anger over long-standing efforts to keep black voters from the polls.





“Waller County has a very long history of racism,” says political reporter Amy Gardner . “And so the setting and the scene for this particular story is quite fraught.”





‘That makes him a product of this diabolical machine that the NFL has created’

The New England Patriots released wide receiver Antonio Brown amid an NFL investigation of accusations of rape and sexual assault against him. The move is the latest chapter in a saga in which three teams have cut ties with the seven-time Pro Bowl selection since the end of last season.





“It is a remarkable case of self-destruction, self-sabotage,” says sports columnist Jerry Brewer . “And it involves a lot of the issues that are consistent with the problems that the NFL has yet to resolve — specifically, the way it reacts to players who are accused of violence and misconduct against women.”





The billions in U.S. military funds diverted to pay for border wall

The Pentagon has indicated that funding for construction projects diverted to the border wall could create dire outcomes for troops and their families.





“Military construction is one of those things that’s been brushed under the rug and ignored when people talk about DoD funding,” says defense reporter Aaron Gregg . “Basic things like housing or an ambulatory care center or a school often get overlooked. They’re much cheaper, but they don’t always have the same cachet in Congress.”





Gregg poured over defense budget documents and uncovered the projects that have been delayed or canceled as a result of the wall, including ones the Pentagon say could put lives at risk if left incomplete.





