It’s not over yet

Buckle up, folks. It’s gonna be a minute.
Early Wednesday morning, President Trump falsely declared himself the winner of the election — a move that is far from surprising, according to White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa. There is not a “precedent in modern history for a president to declare victory in this way when so many votes are yet to be counted,” Olorunnipa says. “But this is what we've come to expect from the president.”
Annie Linskey reports from the Biden camp, where the former vice president urged supporters to keep the faith. “We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished,” Biden said. “And it ain’t over till every vote is counted.”
Eugene Scott of The Fix anticipates what’s next as ballots continue to be counted: “It's hard to believe that if this race is as close as it's looking like it's going to be,” he says, “that this won't go to the courts.”
Previous Episode
From Kenosha, Wis., to Greenville, N.C., voters are anxiously heading to the polls on the last day of the 2020 general election. How voters have navigated the process of casting a ballot this year. And what to watch for on this election night.
Tuesday, November 3, 2020