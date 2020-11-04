It’s not over yet

As the nation waits to find out the results of the election, we hear what it's like to report the news in this moment of uncertainty — with dispatches from political reporters and the editor who’s charged with deciding what goes on the front page.

Buckle up, folks. It’s gonna be a minute.





Early Wednesday morning, President Trump falsely declared himself the winner of the election — a move that is far from surprising, according to White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa. There is not a “precedent in modern history for a president to declare victory in this way when so many votes are yet to be counted,” Olorunnipa says. “But this is what we've come to expect from the president.”





Annie Linskey reports from the Biden camp , where the former vice president urged supporters to keep the faith. “We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished,” Biden said. “And it ain’t over till every vote is counted.”



