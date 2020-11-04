It’s not over yet

As the nation waits to find out the results of the election, we hear what it's like to report the news in this moment of uncertainty — with dispatches from political reporters and the editor who’s charged with deciding what goes on the front page.
Buckle up, folks. It’s gonna be a minute. 

Annie Linskey reports from the Biden camp, where the former vice president urged supporters to keep the faith. “We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished,” Biden said. “And it ain’t over till every vote is counted.”

Early Wednesday morning, President Trump falsely declared himself the winner of the election — a move that is far from surprising, according to White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa. There is not a “precedent in modern history for a president to declare victory in this way when so many votes are yet to be counted,” Olorunnipa says. “But this is what we've come to expect from the president.”

Eugene Scott of The Fix anticipates what’s next as ballots continue to be counted: “It's hard to believe that if this race is as close as it's looking like it's going to be,” he says, “that this won't go to the courts.”
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Google Home
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

It’s not over yet

As the nation waits to find out the results of the election, we hear what it's like to report the news in this moment of uncertainty — with dispatches from political reporters and the editor who’s charged with deciding what goes on the front page.
Buckle up, folks. It’s gonna be a minute. 

Annie Linskey reports from the Biden camp, where the former vice president urged supporters to keep the faith. “We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished,” Biden said. “And it ain’t over till every vote is counted.”

Early Wednesday morning, President Trump falsely declared himself the winner of the election — a move that is far from surprising, according to White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa. There is not a “precedent in modern history for a president to declare victory in this way when so many votes are yet to be counted,” Olorunnipa says. “But this is what we've come to expect from the president.”

Eugene Scott of The Fix anticipates what’s next as ballots continue to be counted: “It's hard to believe that if this race is as close as it's looking like it's going to be,” he says, “that this won't go to the courts.”
Previous Episode
The citizen’s guide to election night
From Kenosha, Wis., to Greenville, N.C., voters are anxiously heading to the polls on the last day of the 2020 general election. How voters have navigated the process of casting a ballot this year. And what to watch for on this election night.
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Washington Post’s politics podcast, exploring this extraordinary moment in American history.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Letters From War Series Cover Image
Hundreds of letters, written between brothers fighting in the Pacific during World War II. This is their remarkable story.