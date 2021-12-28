Facebook
J. Smith-Cameron on ‘Succession’
J. Smith-Cameron on ‘Succession’

Today on “Post Reports,” we talk to one of the people who brought us joy during a dark year: the actor J. Smith-Cameron. We cover her role as Gerri on “Succession” and how it feels to become a sex symbol in her 60s.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
J. Smith-Cameron on ‘Succession’
Brian Cox, left, and J. Smith-Cameron on "Succession." (Ursula Coyote/HBO)

J. Smith-Cameron is having a moment. 


“Succession” Season 3 wrapped up recently – and one of the highlights for us was her character, Gerri Kellman, the calculating interim CEO of Waystar Royco. We talked to the actor about the show and what makes her character so fun to watch. 


