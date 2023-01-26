Jacinda Ardern is burnt out
Jacinda Ardern is burnt out

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprised many when she announced her decision not to run for reelection. Though she enjoyed global popularity as a feminist icon, her reputation at home was more mixed. Ishaan Tharoor explains why.

Thursday, January 26, 2023
Jacinda Ardern is burnt out
Loading...
Jacinda Ardern is burnt outNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney in July. Ardern, who was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, resigned from the office this month. (Rick Rycroft/AP)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became a global sensation due, in part, to her openness about being a working mother and her youth — Ardern was 37 years old when she first became prime minister. 


As head of government, Ardern espoused what she described was a “politics of kindness,” and was praised for her push for racial inclusivity and an empathetic approach to governing. In office, she notched a legislative win when she passed landmark gun-control legislation after massacres at two mosques in 2019. And, she was seen as a skilled leader for keeping New Zealand relatively safe from the spread of the coronavirus. 


Though many viewed New Zealand’s coronavirus policies as a success, opposition from the right, fueled in part by misogyny and misinformation, led to violent protests that rocked New Zealand’s political scene. 


On Post Reports, Ishaan Tharoor joins us to discuss Ardern’s time in office and the legacy she leaves behind both at home and abroad. 



Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Jacinda Ardern is burnt out
Jacinda Ardern is burnt out

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprised many when she announced her decision not to run for reelection. Though she enjoyed global popularity as a feminist icon, her reputation at home was more mixed. Ishaan Tharoor explains why.

Thursday, January 26, 2023
Jacinda Ardern is burnt out
Loading...
Jacinda Ardern is burnt outNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney in July. Ardern, who was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, resigned from the office this month. (Rick Rycroft/AP)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became a global sensation due, in part, to her openness about being a working mother and her youth — Ardern was 37 years old when she first became prime minister. 


As head of government, Ardern espoused what she described was a “politics of kindness,” and was praised for her push for racial inclusivity and an empathetic approach to governing. In office, she notched a legislative win when she passed landmark gun-control legislation after massacres at two mosques in 2019. And, she was seen as a skilled leader for keeping New Zealand relatively safe from the spread of the coronavirus. 


Though many viewed New Zealand’s coronavirus policies as a success, opposition from the right, fueled in part by misogyny and misinformation, led to violent protests that rocked New Zealand’s political scene. 


On Post Reports, Ishaan Tharoor joins us to discuss Ardern’s time in office and the legacy she leaves behind both at home and abroad. 



Previous Episode
The power – and limits – of California’s gun laws

Despite having some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation, California has experienced three mass killings in the past 10 days. Today, we examine what any state could do to stop these tragedies in a country awash in guns.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
The power – and limits – of California’s gun laws
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel