Jacinda Ardern is burnt out

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney in July. Ardern, who was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, resigned from the office this month. (Rick Rycroft/AP)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became a global sensation due, in part, to her openness about being a working mother and her youth — Ardern was 37 years old when she first became prime minister.





As head of government, Ardern espoused what she described was a “politics of kindness,” and was praised for her push for racial inclusivity and an empathetic approach to governing. In office, she notched a legislative win when she passed landmark gun-control legislation after massacres at two mosques in 2019. And, she was seen as a skilled leader for keeping New Zealand relatively safe from the spread of the coronavirus.





Though many viewed New Zealand’s coronavirus policies as a success, opposition from the right, fueled in part by misogyny and misinformation, led to violent protests that rocked New Zealand’s political scene.





On Post Reports, Ishaan Tharoor joins us to discuss Ardern’s time in office and the legacy she leaves behind both at home and abroad.







