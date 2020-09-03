Why your groceries just got more expensive

How presidential candidates are shifting their focus to the Midwest. How the pandemic is making us pay more for less at the grocery store. And how grocery store workers morale is at an all-time low.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is shifting his strategy in an attempt to win the Midwest. Matt Viser reports that the region may be the most crucial battleground in the 2020 campaign. 

What’s on your grocery store shelves? Turns out, it’s a lot less, for a lot more. Laura Reiley reports on how the pandemic is affecting the food supply chain

“They don’t even treat us like humans anymore”: Abha Bhatarrai explains how grocery store worker’s morale is at an all-time low
Previous Episode
The children left behind in online learning
Bad Internet, borrowing broadband and what it takes for some kids to learn remotely. The unique challenges of special education during the pandemic. And, the toxic side of positivity.
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
