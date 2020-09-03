Why your groceries just got more expensive

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is shifting his strategy in an attempt to win the Midwest. Matt Viser reports that the region may be the most crucial battleground in the 2020 campaign.
What’s on your grocery store shelves? Turns out, it’s a lot less, for a lot more. Laura Reiley reports on how the pandemic is affecting the food supply chain.
“They don’t even treat us like humans anymore”: Abha Bhatarrai explains how grocery store worker’s morale is at an all-time low.
Previous Episode
Bad Internet, borrowing broadband and what it takes for some kids to learn remotely. The unique challenges of special education during the pandemic. And, the toxic side of positivity.
Wednesday, September 2, 2020