Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and the future for Democrats
In a historic move, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate. What does that mean for November? Hitting pause on college football. And an update from Beirut.
About Post Reports
Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode
Inside Biden’s unusual VP pick process: Tough questions, 11 finalists and many lawyers.
At Beirut’s shattered port, a crater nearly 50 yards deep and small signs of previous lives.
