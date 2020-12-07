Lame-duck executions

Under the Trump administration, the Justice Department is pursuing several federal executions during a lame-duck period ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. Reporter Matt Zapotosky explains.
Last week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers released a $908 billion relief proposal. But, as reporter Jeff Stein explains, not everyone is on board.
Hundreds of families living on property owned in part by senior White House adviser Jared Kushner are facing eviction during a pandemic. Jonathon O’Connell reports on how the management company associated with Kushner is filing to remove tenants who are behind on rent by Dec. 31.
Reporter Hannah Knowles reveals a portrait of a fragmented and indifferent criminal justice system that for decades allowed the country’s deadliest serial killer to target those on the margins of society.
Friday, December 4, 2020