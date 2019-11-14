Late to the party: Even more Democrats enter the race for 2020

Matt Viser on late entries into the 2020 race. Neena Satija investigates the policies that ensnared child migrants in a bureaucratic nightmare. And author Jacqueline Woodson with untold stories about black family life in her latest, “Red at the Bone.”

After nine candidates drop out, two dip their toes into the Democratic presidential race

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick joined the Democratic presidential contest on Thursday, asserting that he wants to build a “better, more sustainable, more inclusive American Dream,” and knocking top candidates whose campaigns he says don’t “seize the moment.”





Patrick entered the race just days after former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg began making his own plans to join the field — less than three months before the Iowa caucuses.





“Every candidate getting in now has a strategic disadvantage,” national political reporter Matt Viser says. “The one advantage that they see is a field that still feels a little bit unsettled — things can happen at any moment that can change the contours of the race.”





Planning the crisis at the southern border

When thousands of migrant children ended up stranded in U.S. Border Patrol stations in the spring, the Trump administration characterized the crisis as a spontaneous result of the record crush of migrants overwhelming the U.S. immigration system.





But the backup was also a result of policy decisions that officials knew would ensnare unaccompanied minors in bureaucratic tangles and leave them in squalid conditions, according to dozens of interviews and internal documents reviewed by The Washington Post.





“We actually asked government officials if this border backup that happened this summer was intentional in any way,” investigative reporter Neena Satija says. “Or maybe not intentional, but that it will help the deterrent effect.”





‘I like to write against stereotype’

Jacqueline Woodson’s latest book, “Red at the Bone,” begins with a young woman preparing for her coming-of-age party in 2001 Brooklyn. She sits, lightly tracing a beautiful gown that, in another life, would have been worn by her mother, had she not gotten pregnant at 15.





But Woodson’s time-hopping story — which traces the effects of race, religion, sexuality and class through three generations of a black family in Brooklyn — doesn’t go according to stereotype.





“This idea of the tragic pregnant teen is one we see again and again,” Woodson says. “And that sense of stolen childhood and poverty and the fact that the only teenagers that get pregnant are poor ones. All of those were messages that I feel like society regurgitates into the world — and I wanted to tell a different story.”





