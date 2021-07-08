Leaving Afghanistan

The future of Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdraw after a 20-year war. Plus, the future of autonomous weapons.
Leaving Afghanistan
Afghan army soldiers stand guard after the American military left Bagram air base in Parwan province north of Kabul on July 5. (Rahmat Gul/AP)
The slow process of withdrawing the U.S. military presence from Afghanistan reached a milestone: American forces handed over control of Bagram air base to Afghan leaders. Foreign affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor on Afghanistan after America leaves

Military weapons powered by AI are becoming easier to build. Tech reporter Gerrit De Vynck explains how these weapons are being used now, and how they might be used in the future.

