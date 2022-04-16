Facebook
Twitter
MailSolid
Life Kit: Dealing with mental health at work
Life Kit: Dealing with mental health at work

On today’s bonus episode of Post Reports, we bring you a collaboration with NPR’s “Life Kit” about how to deal with mental health issues while on the job.

Saturday, April 16, 2022
Life Kit: Dealing with mental health at work
Loading...
Life Kit: Dealing with mental health at workSTOCK PHOTO: Back view of woman opens the curtain and sees the light. Mental health, vision concept, future planning. (iStock)

Being on the clock while experiencing depression, anxiety or another mental health issue can be distracting, difficult and isolating. But you’re not alone. Post Reports producer Jordan-Marie Smith worked with NPR’s how-to podcast “Life Kit” on how to deal with mental health while at work. It doesn’t matter whether you are a barista or a CEO, this episode is a guide for how to get the help you need inside and outside of the workplace.


Check out NPR’s “Life Kit” podcast on your favorite podcast app.

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Life Kit: Dealing with mental health at work
Life Kit: Dealing with mental health at work

On today’s bonus episode of Post Reports, we bring you a collaboration with NPR’s “Life Kit” about how to deal with mental health issues while on the job.

Saturday, April 16, 2022
Life Kit: Dealing with mental health at work
Loading...
Life Kit: Dealing with mental health at workSTOCK PHOTO: Back view of woman opens the curtain and sees the light. Mental health, vision concept, future planning. (iStock)

Being on the clock while experiencing depression, anxiety or another mental health issue can be distracting, difficult and isolating. But you’re not alone. Post Reports producer Jordan-Marie Smith worked with NPR’s how-to podcast “Life Kit” on how to deal with mental health while at work. It doesn’t matter whether you are a barista or a CEO, this episode is a guide for how to get the help you need inside and outside of the workplace.


Check out NPR’s “Life Kit” podcast on your favorite podcast app.

Previous Episode
“Broken Doors,” Episode 2

A family confronts a sheriff after a deadly no-knock raid.

Friday, April 15, 2022
“Broken Doors,” Episode 2
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel