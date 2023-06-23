Listen to this: It’s good for your health
Listen to this: It’s good for your health

On today’s episode of “Post Reports,” we talk about the benefit of hearing birdsongs for our well-being.

Friday, June 23, 2023
Listen to this: It’s good for your health

Listen to this: It’s good for your health A house wren engages in a throaty song. (John Kelly/The Washington Post)

Looking to improve your mental health? Pay attention to birds. Two studies published last year in Scientific Reports said that seeing or hearing birds could be good for our mental well-being.


Today on “Post Reports,” neuroscientist and Brain Matters columnist Richard Sima explains.


The lawless deep sea

The Coast Guard said Thursday that the missing submersible suffered a catastrophic loss of pressure that killed all five people onboard. Today on “Post Reports,” we talk about the unregulated industry of deep-sea tourism.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
The lawless deep sea
