Listen to this: It’s good for your health

On today’s episode of “Post Reports,” we talk about the benefit of hearing birdsongs for our well-being.
Looking to improve your mental health? Pay attention to birds. Two studies published last year in Scientific Reports said that seeing or hearing birds could be good for our mental well-being.
Today on “Post Reports,” neuroscientist and Brain Matters columnist Richard Sima explains.
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."
On today’s episode of “Post Reports,” we talk about the benefit of hearing birdsongs for our well-being.
Looking to improve your mental health? Pay attention to birds. Two studies published last year in Scientific Reports said that seeing or hearing birds could be good for our mental well-being.
Today on “Post Reports,” neuroscientist and Brain Matters columnist Richard Sima explains.
The Coast Guard said Thursday that the missing submersible suffered a catastrophic loss of pressure that killed all five people onboard. Today on “Post Reports,” we talk about the unregulated industry of deep-sea tourism.