Liz Cheney’s ‘vote of conscience’

The big question hanging over Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial: Will Republicans break with the former president? Today, a story about the potential cost of a vote of “conscience” and what it can tell us about the future of the GOP.
Liz Cheney’s ‘vote of conscience’
A sign held by a demonstrator during a rally outside the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne. (Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle/AP)
Rep. Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump prompted a voter rebellion in the Republican’s home state— and the backlash shows that loyalty to the former president runs deep in the GOP. Post Reports senior producer Reena Flores went to Wyoming to report on the schism in the Republican party.

The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump is ongoing, and there’s still an open question about how many Republicans will decide to break with the former president and vote to convict him. You can follow The Post’s live coverage here.
