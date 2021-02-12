Liz Cheney’s ‘vote of conscience’

A sign held by a demonstrator during a rally outside the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne. (Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle/AP)
Rep. Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump prompted a voter rebellion in the Republican’s home state— and the backlash shows that loyalty to the former president runs deep in the GOP. Post Reports senior producer Reena Flores went to Wyoming to report on the schism in the Republican party.
The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump is ongoing, and there’s still an open question about how many Republicans will decide to break with the former president and vote to convict him. You can follow The Post’s live coverage here.
As the impeachment trial continues, the former and the current president are pursuing very different strategies: One is watching the trial closely, while the other is doing everything he can to demonstrate that he is not watching at all.
Thursday, February 11, 2021