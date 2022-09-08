Facebook
'London Bridge is Down'
‘London Bridge is Down’

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, and how her reign over Britain shaped the world for 70 years.

Thursday, September 8, 2022
‘London Bridge is Down’
‘London Bridge is Down’ Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognizable to billions of people around the world, has died aged 96. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II is dead. She passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and held the throne for 70 years. 


The world had been bracing for her passing for some time. "Operation London Bridge" even maps out what happens next, the when and the how. Her son now takes over as King Charles III. 


Despite the preparations, Brits are still in shock. For many, Queen Elizabeth was all they knew, a constant amid big cultural shifts and geopolitical changes, nationally and globally. 


She became queen at a time when British colonial rule was imploding. She ushered in a new era of the Commonwealth. Tabloids and television zeroed in on her marriage and family life, but she still somehow remained private.


Adrian Higgins reported for The Washington Post for years, covering the royal family. He joins "Post Reports" to look back on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, and how her death calls into question the future of a monarchy that dates back to the 10th century.

