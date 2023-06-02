Lonely? You're not alone.
Today, a conversation with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on how loneliness is posing a profound public health threat in the United States.

Friday, June 2, 2023
A man walks in a nearly empty Times Square in New York. In May, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said loneliness poses a profound public health threat to Americans. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Vivek Murthy, surgeon general of the United States, says loneliness is a serious threat to the mental and physical health of the nation. Studies show half of U.S. adults experience loneliness, and the consequences can be devastating; from a greater risk of depression and anxiety, to heart disease, stroke and dementia. 


In an advisory issued in May, Murthy called for Americans to spend more time with each other, especially in an increasingly divided and digital society. Today, we talk to Murthy about what loneliness looks like in America, how technology is a double-edged sword, and how we can strengthen our social connections with each other.

