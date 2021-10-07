Looted treasure and offshore accounts

Cambodia wants its religious artifacts returned. Dozens tied to an indicted collector remain in prominent museums. The Pandora Papers expose his reliance on offshore secrecy. Plus, U.S. lawmakers respond to revelations in the Pandora Papers.
Looted treasure and offshore accounts
A 12th-century bodhisattva on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Cambodia wants its religious artifacts returned. Dozens tied to an indicted collector remain in the Met and other prominent museums. The Pandora Papers expose his reliance on offshore secrecy, as Peter Whoriskey reports. 

Although it’s only been a few days since the Pandora Papers published, there has already been a wave of reaction around the world, including in the United States. Will Fitzgibbon, a senior reporter with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, reports that lawmakers are calling for a crackdown on financial “enablers.”
Add to a podcast app
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts
Amazon Music
Stitcher
RSS
Get episodes via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Play on a smart speaker
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Looted treasure and offshore accounts

Cambodia wants its religious artifacts returned. Dozens tied to an indicted collector remain in prominent museums. The Pandora Papers expose his reliance on offshore secrecy. Plus, U.S. lawmakers respond to revelations in the Pandora Papers.
Looted treasure and offshore accounts
A 12th-century bodhisattva on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Cambodia wants its religious artifacts returned. Dozens tied to an indicted collector remain in the Met and other prominent museums. The Pandora Papers expose his reliance on offshore secrecy, as Peter Whoriskey reports. 

Although it’s only been a few days since the Pandora Papers published, there has already been a wave of reaction around the world, including in the United States. Will Fitzgibbon, a senior reporter with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, reports that lawmakers are calling for a crackdown on financial “enablers.”
Previous Episode
Putin, a shop cleaner and a Monte Carlo mystery
Secret money, swanky real estate and a Monte Carlo mystery: Pandora Papers documents tie a woman allegedly in a secret, years-long relationship with Putin to a luxury Monaco apartment.
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
More podcasts
See all
Canary: The Washington Post Investigates Series Cover Image
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
Can He Do That? Series Cover Image
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
The Daily 202's Big Idea Series Cover Image
Start your day with this morning briefing of the news you need to know and insights you can’t get anywhere else.
Presidential Series Cover Image
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
All Told Series Cover Image
Narrative stories that bring to life some of The Washington Post's most compelling reporting.
Moonrise Series Cover Image
“Truer, but also darker.” This is the real origin story behind America’s decision to go to the moon.
Constitutional Series Cover Image
A series exploring the Constitution and the people who framed and reframed it.
Please, Go On with James Hohmann Series Cover Image
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.