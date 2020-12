Love, actually … isn’t all around

A story of love and family — and deadlines.

A story of love and family — and deadlines.

For Post Reports producer Linah Mohammad, moving back in with her parents to weather the pandemic in Texas seemed like a harmless idea.





But then Mohammad, who is single, turned 25 — a milestone sometimes deemed “the cutoff age for eligibility” for Arab women to marry — and suddenly her parents’ involvement in her love life made things a lot more complicated.





So she decided to do something she’d never done before: let her parents arrange a date.