Love, leather and fighting the next mpox outbreak

Come for the leather kink, stay for the lifesaving health care outreach. Today on “Post Reports,” health reporter Fenit Nirappil embeds on the front lines of preventing the next mpox outbreak at International Mr. Leather in Chicago.
How do you fight a potential outbreak after the health emergency has ended?
Chicago has been witnessing early signs of a new mpox outbreak, formerly known as monkeypox. The lesser-known virus emerged last summer, on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic. Panic swept across the U.S. and elsewhere, as leaders declared a global health emergency and scrambled to get out a limited supply of vaccines. Then mpox cases dropped, and the world moved on.
Fast-forward to this spring: Several dozen new cases in Chicago might not seem like much, but public health leaders worry this could be the start of a much larger surge if mpox finds an opportunity to take hold, especially amid big summer gatherings. Nationwide, just a third of those deemed most at risk are fully vaccinated.
That brings us to International Mr. Leather. It’s a convention that celebrates leather kink. Last year, it was at the center of the mpox outbreak in the U.S. Washington Post health reporter Fenit Nirappil traveled to the convention in Chicago this month to find out: Can public health awareness break through the stigma and virus fatigue? Could this community be at the forefront of stopping a wider mpox outbreak in its tracks?
Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"
Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."
Come for the leather kink, stay for the lifesaving health care outreach. Today on “Post Reports,” health reporter Fenit Nirappil embeds on the front lines of preventing the next mpox outbreak at International Mr. Leather in Chicago.
How do you fight a potential outbreak after the health emergency has ended?
Chicago has been witnessing early signs of a new mpox outbreak, formerly known as monkeypox. The lesser-known virus emerged last summer, on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic. Panic swept across the U.S. and elsewhere, as leaders declared a global health emergency and scrambled to get out a limited supply of vaccines. Then mpox cases dropped, and the world moved on.
Fast-forward to this spring: Several dozen new cases in Chicago might not seem like much, but public health leaders worry this could be the start of a much larger surge if mpox finds an opportunity to take hold, especially amid big summer gatherings. Nationwide, just a third of those deemed most at risk are fully vaccinated.
That brings us to International Mr. Leather. It’s a convention that celebrates leather kink. Last year, it was at the center of the mpox outbreak in the U.S. Washington Post health reporter Fenit Nirappil traveled to the convention in Chicago this month to find out: Can public health awareness break through the stigma and virus fatigue? Could this community be at the forefront of stopping a wider mpox outbreak in its tracks?
While people have been watching former president Donald Trump’s second indictment, others in the nation are watching everyday bail hearings. They’re a volunteer army of court watchers, and even Grammy-winning artist Fiona Apple says she is one.