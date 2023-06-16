Love, leather and fighting the next mpox outbreak
Love, leather and fighting the next mpox outbreak

Come for the leather kink, stay for the lifesaving health care outreach. Today on “Post Reports,” health reporter Fenit Nirappil embeds on the front lines of preventing the next mpox outbreak at International Mr. Leather in Chicago.

Friday, June 16, 2023
Love, leather and fighting the next mpox outbreak
Loading...
Love, leather and fighting the next mpox outbreakPeople attend International Mr. Leather in Chicago. The gathering celebrates the leather, kink, fetish and BDSM communities, but health officials also remind people to protect themselves against mpox. (Joshua Lott for The Washington Post)

How do you fight a potential outbreak after the health emergency has ended?


Chicago has been witnessing early signs of a new mpox outbreak, formerly known as monkeypox. The lesser-known virus emerged last summer, on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic. Panic swept across the U.S. and elsewhere, as leaders declared a global health emergency and scrambled to get out a limited supply of vaccines. Then mpox cases dropped, and the world moved on. 


Fast-forward to this spring: Several dozen new cases in Chicago might not seem like much, but public health leaders worry this could be the start of a much larger surge if mpox finds an opportunity to take hold, especially amid big summer gatherings. Nationwide, just a third of those deemed most at risk are fully vaccinated. 


That brings us to International Mr. Leather. It’s a convention that celebrates leather kink. Last year, it was at the center of the mpox outbreak in the U.S. Washington Post health reporter Fenit Nirappil traveled to the convention in Chicago this month to find out: Can public health awareness break through the stigma and virus fatigue? Could this community be at the forefront of stopping a wider mpox outbreak in its tracks?

Add to a podcast app
Listen to new episodes on your smartphone or other device.
Apple PodcastApple Podcasts
SpotifySpotify
Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts
Amazon MusicAmazon Music
StitcherStitcher
RSSRSS
Get episode via email
Receive each new episode in your inbox.
Amazon Echo

Enable the Flash Briefing in the Amazon Skill store or search for "The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app. Then ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's the news?"

Google Home

Send Post Reports to your Google Assistant device or say, "Okay Google, play the news from Post Reports."

Love, leather and fighting the next mpox outbreak
Love, leather and fighting the next mpox outbreak

Come for the leather kink, stay for the lifesaving health care outreach. Today on “Post Reports,” health reporter Fenit Nirappil embeds on the front lines of preventing the next mpox outbreak at International Mr. Leather in Chicago.

Friday, June 16, 2023
Love, leather and fighting the next mpox outbreak
Loading...
Love, leather and fighting the next mpox outbreakPeople attend International Mr. Leather in Chicago. The gathering celebrates the leather, kink, fetish and BDSM communities, but health officials also remind people to protect themselves against mpox. (Joshua Lott for The Washington Post)

How do you fight a potential outbreak after the health emergency has ended?


Chicago has been witnessing early signs of a new mpox outbreak, formerly known as monkeypox. The lesser-known virus emerged last summer, on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic. Panic swept across the U.S. and elsewhere, as leaders declared a global health emergency and scrambled to get out a limited supply of vaccines. Then mpox cases dropped, and the world moved on. 


Fast-forward to this spring: Several dozen new cases in Chicago might not seem like much, but public health leaders worry this could be the start of a much larger surge if mpox finds an opportunity to take hold, especially amid big summer gatherings. Nationwide, just a third of those deemed most at risk are fully vaccinated. 


That brings us to International Mr. Leather. It’s a convention that celebrates leather kink. Last year, it was at the center of the mpox outbreak in the U.S. Washington Post health reporter Fenit Nirappil traveled to the convention in Chicago this month to find out: Can public health awareness break through the stigma and virus fatigue? Could this community be at the forefront of stopping a wider mpox outbreak in its tracks?

Previous Episode
The eyes holding courts accountable

While people have been watching former president Donald Trump’s second indictment, others in the nation are watching everyday bail hearings. They’re a volunteer army of court watchers, and even Grammy-winning artist Fiona Apple says she is one.

Thursday, June 15, 2023
The eyes holding courts accountable
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
More podcasts
A seven-part investigative series telling the stories of two women, separated by decades and united by a shared refusal to stay silent.
“Can He Do That?” is The Post’s politics podcast, exploring the powers and limitations of American government in an era of deep division.
Special episodes of "Presidential" highlight moments in American and presidential history that are worth revisiting today.
Columnist James Hohmann talks every Friday with the author of a thought-provoking op-ed in The Washington Post.
El pódcast en español de The Washington Post.
An investigation into no-knock warrants in the American justice system — and what happens when accountability is flawed at every level.
End of carousel