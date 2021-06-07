Manchin on a mission

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) speaks with journalists at the U.S. Capitol on May 28. In a blow to Democrats, Manchin said Sunday that he will not support his party’s voting rights bill. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has broken from his party once again to reject a broad voting rights bill. Congressional reporter Mike DeBonis has more on what this means for the rest of the Democrats’ priorities.
In Latin America, a previously burgeoning middle class has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Anthony Faiola reports from Columbia on the disproportionate impact that rising poverty and inequality have had on Afro Latinos.
And, a group of dating sites has teamed up with the White House on an initiative to allow users to indicate whether they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Marisa Iati reports.
