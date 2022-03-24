Facebook
Mariupol, war crimes, and NATO’s limits
Mariupol, war crimes, and NATO’s limits

The United States and the E.U. announced new sanctions on Russia on Thursday as President Biden held emergency talks with NATO leaders in Brussels. Today we talk about the geopolitical moment, and hear from the families of people trapped in Mariupol.

Thursday, March 24, 2022
Mariupol, war crimes, and NATO’s limits
Mariupol, war crimes, and NATO’s limitsChildren rest in a bus as evacuees from the besieged city of Mariupol arrive in Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, on March 22. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/AFP)

President Biden said on Thursday that the United States will take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and will commit more than $1 billion in humanitarian assistance for those affected by Russia’s continued invasion in Ukraine. As the war reached the one-month mark, Biden joined leaders from the European Union in projecting a unified front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while announcing additional measures to isolate the Kremlin. 


We talk to Missy Ryan about how the geopolitical dynamics have changed over the past month, and how significant it is that the United States has accused members of Russia’s military of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that assessment is based in part on U.S. intelligence and pointed to the suffering of civilians in Mariupol, a key port city that Russian forces cut off early in their invasion and then bombarded.

 

Russian forces have also cut off communications and electricity in the city. Reporters Siobhán O'Grady and Kostiantyn Khudov speak to Ukrainians who are desperately searching for their relatives trapped in Mariupol.

