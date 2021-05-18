Matt Gaetz and the limits of GOP loyalty

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) dons his mask at a House Armed Services Committee hearing this month. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was a darling of the Republican right. Now, he’s embroiled in allegations that he engaged in sex trafficking involving a minor. Matt Zapotosky reports the latest on the investigation.
Foreign affairs reporter Ruby Mellen brings us the story of two sisters scrambling to find care for their parents in coronavirus-ravaged New Delhi.
Previous Episode
No end in sight as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters a second week. And, how will the Biden White House respond to the intensifying crisis?
Monday, May 17, 2021