McConnell & Trump: It’s complicated.
McConnell & Trump: It’s complicated.

The intertwined legacies of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and former president Donald Trump. And, what happens to a country when its borders are eroded by climate change.

Monday, November 15, 2021
McConnell & Trump: It’s complicated.
McConnell & Trump: It’s complicated.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks with President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden after their meeting at the White House on Oct. 16, 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Mitch McConnell is the most powerful elected Republican in the country. But the most influential member of the GOP is arguably still former president Donald Trump. That dynamic has become the basis for a tense, awkward, sometimes pugilistic alliance between the two men -- one that could define the future of the Republican Party. In recorded telephone interviews with the politicians, reporter Michael Kranish examines a relationship fraying at the seams. 


As COP26 concludes, the sinking island nation of Tuvalu prompts the question: Are you still a country if you’re underwater? William Booth reported from the U.N. climate summit.

