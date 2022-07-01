Facebook
Miscarriage, abortion and the legal gray area for doctors
Miscarriage, abortion and the legal gray area for doctors

Doctors are worried gray areas in abortion bans force a choice between breaking their oath and breaking the law. Today on Post Reports, we talk to an OB/GYN about what those decisions are like. And, how to cover your digital trail if you seek an abortion.

Friday, July 1, 2022
Miscarriage, abortion and the legal gray area for doctors
Miscarriage, abortion and the legal gray area for doctorsAbortion rights activists protest in Miami after Roe v. Wade was overturned. (Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images)

Health and science reporter Ariana Eunjung Cha recently wrote about the fear and confusion many doctors are facing since Roe was overturned.. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) joined numerous other professional organizations and medical journals over the past few days in warning that the ruling will affect health care beyond abortion, creating new risks for patients and potentially increasing maternal mortality. We interviewed Nisha Verma, an OB/GYN in Atlanta who is also a fellow at ACOG. She talked about the gray areas these laws and restrictions don’t cover. 


“These laws don’t make any sense,” Verma told Elahe Izadi. While lawmakers point out that there are exceptions for the life of the pregnant person, Verma says it’s very unclear what that means. 


“There's not a moment in time. This line where someone goes from being completely fine to dying. It's a continuum. People get sicker and sicker. And so we have to be able to make decisions in that continuum with all of the training that we have without having to worry about whether the person was sick enough or whether we're going to get in trouble under the law,” Verma said. 


Also on the show, tech reporter Heather Kelly explains how to protect your privacy if you’re seeking abortion care — and why period-tracking apps are best avoided. 

