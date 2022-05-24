Monkeypox: Should we be worried?

Monkeypox obtained from a clinical sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

What is monkeypox, and how concerned should we be about the virus? Cameron Wolfe, an infectious-disease expert at Duke University, explains what we know about the rare virus, now confirmed in the United States and Europe.





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert late last week, urging doctors and health departments to be vigilant. Monkeypox, which can be passed to animals and humans, is usually found in Central and West Africa. But many of the recent cases cropping up in the United Kingdom, France and elsewhere suggest the virus may be spreading through the community.





