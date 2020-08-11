More mail-in ballots, more problems?

The anxieties around voting by mail ahead of November. How the White House failed to contain the coronavirus as the summer cases crept up. And Beijing cracks down in Hong Kong.
About Post Reports

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
In this episode

Anxieties about mail-in ballots were on full display in the latest round of primaries, highlighting worries for fall. 

The lost days of summer: How Trump fell short in containing the virus. 

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law as political structures unravel. 

Post Reports is the premier daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Every weekday afternoon.
