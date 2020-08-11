More mail-in ballots, more problems?

The anxieties around voting by mail ahead of November. How the White House failed to contain the coronavirus as the summer cases crept up. And Beijing cracks down in Hong Kong.

In this episode

Anxieties about mail-in ballots were on full display in the latest round of primaries, highlighting worries for fall.

The lost days of summer: How Trump fell short in containing the virus.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law as political structures unravel.